The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed that families with two children who qualify for the Child Tax Credit can receive up to $4,400 in tax credits. To access the benefit, completing Form 1040 is mandatory.

The amount corresponds to the Child Tax Credit (CTC), which grants up to $2,200 for each qualifying child in the 2025 tax year. The credit is claimed together with Schedule 8812, the specific form for children and other dependents.

Who qualifies for the IRS Child Tax Credit?

The child must be under 17 at the end of the tax year and have a valid Social Security Number to work in the U.S. They must also have lived with the taxpayer for more than half the year.

The full credit applies to annual income of up to $200,000, or $400,000 for joint returns. Above that limit, the IRS grants a partial credit depending on income level.

Requirements to qualify for the Child Tax Credit

Be under 17 at the end of the tax year

Have a valid Social Security Number to work in the U.S.

Have lived with the taxpayer for more than half the year

Be listed as a dependent on the tax return

Be a U.S. citizen, national, or resident alien

How is the Child Tax Credit claimed, and what happens if the requirements are not met?

Families must complete Form 1040 and attach Schedule 8812 when filing. The IRS also offers the Interactive Tax Assistant to verify eligibility before filing the return.

Those who do not meet the requirements may qualify for the Credit for Other Dependents, of up to $500 per dependent. In addition, if the additional credit was claimed, the refund is not issued before mid-February.