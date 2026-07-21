The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), known in Spanish as the Work Income Tax Credit, is one of the tax benefits offered by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States.

This refundable tax credit, which targets low- and moderate-income families that meet the requirements established by the Government, such as being within the income limits.

What requirements must families meet?

The main requirements that workers and families must meet who wish to receive refunds from this tax credit are:

Have a valid Social Security Number (SSN) issued before the deadline for filing the return.

Have earned work income, whether as an employee or self-employed worker.

Not file Form 2555.

Be a U.S. citizen or resident alien throughout the entire tax year.

Meet the income limits and investment income limits established for the tax year.

If the child credit is claimed, they must meet the requirements of:

Relationship. Age. Residency. Joint tax return.



What are the amounts approved by the IRS?

The amount of the EITC depends on the number of qualifying children the taxpayer claims and the income level. For tax year 2026, the amounts are:

No qualifying children: 664 dollars.

With 1 qualifying child: 4,427 dollars.

With 2 qualifying children: 7,316 dollars.

With 3 or more qualifying children: 8,231 dollars.

Which ones are compatible with the EITC?

Those who qualify for this credit are not automatically excluded from others, since there are compatible benefits such as: