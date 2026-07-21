Thousands of people in the United States can access temporary protection without yet needing an American visa stamped in their passport.

Through a mechanism implemented by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), some applicants can obtain authorization to remain legally in the country and receive a work permit while their case continues to be evaluated.

What is Form I-918 and what is it for?

Form I-918 corresponds to the petition filed by victims of certain crimes who seek access to the U nonimmigrant status.

Before that request is definitively approved, USCIS can determine the authenticity of the file.

If the evaluation is favorable, the agency can grant:

Deferred action to remain legally in the United States.

A work permit (EAD) valid for four years.

This benefit is temporary and does not replace the U visa, nor does it guarantee that the petition will later be approved.

What requirements must Form I-918 meet?

For the petition to be considered authentic, the file must correctly include all documentation required by USCIS.

The main requirements include:

Correct filing of Form I-918.

Complete certification from a law enforcement agency through Supplement B .

Personal statement from the victim recounting the events.

Favorable results in biometric and background checks.

USCIS began applying this procedure in June 2021 to provide protection to applicants while they wait for a U visa to become available, whose issuance is limited by an annual cap.

Who can access this benefit?

The measure applies to both the principal petitioners and certain eligible family members, as long as they are all within the United States when USCIS carries out the evaluation.

In the case of family members, only after the principal applicant has previously obtained the authenticity determination will they be able to access this benefit.

What should applicants do?

People who have already filed Form I-918 do not need to start any additional procedure to access this protection.

USCIS reviews pending applications in order of filing date and, when appropriate, notifies the interested party to submit Form I-765, which is necessary to obtain the work permit.

In addition, those who have already received this benefit should avoid leaving the United States, since leaving the country during this period could create complications when trying to re-enter later.