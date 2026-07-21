En esta noticia
When a person faces tax debts, one of the biggest concerns is losing their assets. However, the law in the United States sets clear limits: not everything can be seized.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) must respect a list of protected assets that are excluded from seizure, since they are considered essential for the taxpayer’s basic subsistence.
IRS will never seize these assets: the complete list
Federal regulations include specific exceptions to prevent a person from being left in a situation of total vulnerability. The goal is to guarantee minimum living conditions, even in the face of tax debts. Among the main protected assets are:
- Basic clothing and personal effects
- Essential household furniture
- Food and necessary supplies
- Indispensable work tools
- Part of income (according to legal limits)
These assets cannot be taken by the IRS.
IRS does seize these assets and financial assets
On the other hand, the agency can move forward on:
- Bank accounts
- Non-essential properties
- Vehicles
- Financial assets
Protection is not total, but it does set limits.
Assets may be protected but the debt does NOT disappear
Although certain assets are protected:
- The debt remains in force
- Other collection measures may be applied
- It is key to regularize the situation