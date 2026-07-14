The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has confirmed a guaranteed refund of USD 2,200 for each qualified child for those who file their return during tax season. The automatic payment is made by direct deposit and benefits families that do not usually file taxes.

The benefit is attributed to the Child Tax Credit, one of the main programs of the federal tax agency in the United States. The amount may fluctuate depending on household income and the reported tax situation.

Who is eligible to receive the IRS refund of USD 2,200?

The automatic refund from the IRS of USD 2,200 is aimed at taxpayers who have children meeting the established requirements. The child must be under 17 years old, have lived with the responsible adult for more than half of the year, and not have covered most of their own expenses .

Likewise, it is imperative that the child has a valid Social Security number and that the responsible adult has the status of a U.S. citizen, national, or legal resident. The full benefit is granted to those whose annual income does not exceed USD 200,000, or USD 400,000 for joint returns; above these limits, the credit will be reduced.

What online form does the IRS require to activate the automatic payment?

To obtain the guaranteed refund of USD 2,200 from the IRS, it is essential to file the federal tax return together with Schedule 8812, which specifies the qualified children and other dependents. This filing makes it possible to calculate the credit automatically and make the direct deposit.