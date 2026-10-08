The Alaska Department of Revenue has started sending the 2026 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD), with eligible residents receiving a total payment of $1,200 this year.

The annual benefit was set by the Alaska Legislature through House Bill 263. The 2026 amount includes a $1,000 PFD and a $200 energy relief payment.

When will Alaska send the $1,200 PFD payment?

The first 2026 PFD payments were issued on October 1 to applicants who filed online, selected direct deposit, and were in “Eligible-Not Paid” status by September 18.

A second round is scheduled for October 22 for applications that were in “Eligible-Not Paid” status by October 12. This group includes both paper and electronic applications and payments by direct deposit or check.

Department of Revenue of Alaska announced a new Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) that started on October 1. Magnific

The state will continue making monthly distributions as additional applications are determined eligible for payment. Residents can check their application status through the state’s MyPFD system.

Who qualifies for Alaska’s 2026 PFD?

To qualify, applicants generally must have been Alaska residents for the entire 2025 calendar year and intend to remain Alaska residents indefinitely when they apply. The state also has additional eligibility requirements under Alaska law.

Applicants may also be ineligible if, during all or part of the qualifying year, they were sentenced or incarcerated as a result of a felony conviction. Other restrictions and eligibility rules apply depending on an applicant’s circumstances.