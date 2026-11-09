The U.S. government, through the Social Security Administration (SSA), confirmed a change to the November payment schedule that will benefit a group of retirees. Instead of receiving their money on the usual date, these beneficiaries will see the deposit credited earlier than expected.

The change is tied to an important date on the U.S. calendar that will affect the agency’s payment schedule. For that reason, not all retirees will receive their benefit on the same day, and it will be necessary to pay attention to the dates set by the SSA.

The advance will be applied automatically, but there is one condition that determines who can collect it on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Who will be paid on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and why the deposit is being sent early

The SSA has changed the November 2026 payment schedule because of Veterans Day, which is observed on Wednesday, Nov. 11. For that reason, beneficiaries who normally receive their retirement payment on the second Wednesday of each month will be paid one day earlier, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, since the agency sends the money on the previous business day.

The advance applies to those who began receiving Social Security benefits after April 30, 1997.

Which retirees will receive Social Security on Nov. 10

The deposit on Tuesday, Nov. 10, is for retirees whose date of birth falls between the 1st and 10th of any month, as long as they are part of the group of beneficiaries who are paid on the Wednesday schedule. This arrangement also applies to other Social Security beneficiaries, such as those receiving disability or survivor benefits, based on the birth date of the person whose work record determines the benefit.

The other groups will keep their usual November dates:

Beneficiaries born between the 11th and the 20th : will be paid on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Beneficiaries born between the 21st and the 31st: will receive their deposit on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

However, people who began collecting benefits before May 1, 1997, or who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), follow a different payment schedule and will be paid on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Do retirees need to take any action to receive the early payment?

No. Beneficiaries do not need to fill out forms, submit applications or contact the SSA to receive the money on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The retirement payment is applied automatically to people in that calendar group, and the deposit is credited through the same payment method they normally use, whether by direct deposit or the method on file with the agency.

If the money does not show up in the bank account on the expected date, the SSA recommends waiting an additional three business days before contacting the agency to report the issue.