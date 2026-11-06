Losing a Social Security card is worrying, but replacing it is simpler than many people think: In most cases, the Social Security Administration (SSA) requires just one document, and the replacement is free. That said, there is one detail few people know: you cannot request a new card as many times as you want.

The documents the SSA requires to replace a Social Security card

To replace the card, what the SSA generally needs is one document proving the applicant’s identity. A U.S. driver’s license, a state ID or a U.S. passport will work. The condition is that it must be current, not expired, and show the legal name, date of birth or age, and a recent photo. In most cases, that is enough.

There is no need to present the old card or remember the number from memory to request a replacement; what is verified is the person’s identity.

When additional documents are required

There are situations in which the SSA asks for more. If it is a first card, or if the person was born outside the United States, proof of citizenship may also be required (such as a U.S. birth certificate or passport). And for noncitizens, the documents are different: They must prove their immigration status and, when applicable, work authorization, so the process is usually handled in person.

The SSA requires original documents or certified copies from the agency that issued them. It does not accept photocopies or notarized copies.

The detail few people know: There is a limit

You cannot request a replacement card unlimited times: The SSA allows up to 3 replacements per year and 10 in a lifetime. After those limits, no more are issued, in principle. There are exceptions that do not count toward that limit, such as legal name changes (through marriage or divorce) or certain changes in immigration status that require the card to be updated. But for ordinary losses, it is best not to request one casually and to take good care of the document.