The U.S. government, through the Social Security Administration (SSA), will distribute November 2026 retirement and pension payments on three different days.

Who gets retirement payments first in November 2026

The first deposit will arrive on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and will go to beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of any month and who began receiving benefits after April 30, 1997.

The early payment is due to Veterans Day, observed Wednesday, Nov. 11, a federal holiday that changes the usual distribution date.

The SSA’s official schedule sets out two other payment dates for beneficiaries who do not get paid on Tuesday, Nov. 10:

Wednesday, Nov. 18: people born between the 11th and 20th.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: people born between the 21st and 31st.

What to do if the retirement deposit does not arrive on time

The SSA recommends: “If you do not receive your payment on the expected date, please wait three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security”.

People who were receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 and those who receive Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) at the same time follow a different schedule.

According to the SSA, Social Security was paid on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and SSI was paid last Friday, Oct. 30, since Nov. 1 fell on a Sunday.