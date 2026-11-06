The Social Security Administration (SSA) explains to anyone interested in applying for retirement benefits that the amount they receive will depend not only on the income they earned during their work history, but also on when they file their application.

Although those who meet the 40 required credits can claim benefits at 62, the amount changes significantly between claiming at that age and doing so at any time up to age 70, making it essential to use full retirement age as the reference point for the calculation.

What is the full retirement age, and why does it matter in determining benefit amounts

Full retirement age is a specific point determined by a person’s year of birth and used to calculate SSA benefits. Those who want to find theirs can do so by clicking here.

Applying before reaching full retirement age will reduce benefits by an average of 0.5% for each month benefits are received before full retirement age.

Waiting until full retirement age to apply will allow you to receive the payment you are entitled to, with no reductions and no increases.

By contrast, waiting until after that point to claim benefits increases the benefit amount, but the maximum is reached at age 70.

Every older adult who waits until 70 to apply will get a higher retirement payment

“We calculate your payment based on your lifetime earnings. The amount will be higher the longer you wait to apply, up to age 70,” the agency says, with 70 being the point at which each person can receive the highest retirement payment.

To calculate the percentage that applies in each case, you can use the table data or the SSA online calculator tool to get the estimated benefit that would apply in each case.