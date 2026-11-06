Sending money through Zelle can take only a few seconds, but recovering it after a scam is not always that simple. The outcome depends largely on how the transaction happened: whether someone accessed your bank account without permission or you were manipulated into sending the money yourself.

Zelle instructs customers to report suspected fraud or scams directly to their bank or credit union. Although some situations may qualify for reimbursement, not every disputed payment is automatically covered.

When banks must investigate and reimburse unauthorized Zelle payments

The most important distinction is whether the customer authorized the transfer. According to Zelle, fraud occurs when someone gains access to a person’s bank account and sends money through Zelle without the account holder’s permission or involvement. These transactions are considered unauthorized and typically qualify for reimbursement after the bank reviews the case.

Federal law also provides protections for certain unauthorized electronic fund transfers. Under Regulation E, an unauthorized transfer is considered an error that financial institutions must investigate when consumers report it within the applicable time limits.

Banks generally have 10 business days to investigate a reported error. If they need more time, they can usually extend the investigation to 45 days, but they must provisionally credit the disputed amount to the customer’s account within the first 10 business days, subject to specific exceptions.

A payment made without your permission and a transfer you approved after being tricked are not treated the same way. Zelle explains which cases may qualify for reimbursement and why customers should contact their bank immediately.

If the bank determines that an error occurred, it must correct it within one business day after reaching that decision. The consumer must also receive an explanation of the investigation’s outcome.

Reporting deadlines matter. Consumers generally have 60 days from the date the bank sends the statement showing the unauthorized transfer to report the problem. Different liability limits may apply when a lost or stolen access device is involved, making it important to notify the bank as soon as possible.

When Zelle may reimburse customers who were tricked into sending money

A different situation arises when someone personally approves a payment after being deceived. Zelle describes this as a scam rather than unauthorized fraud. For example, a criminal may impersonate another person or a business, persuade the victim to send money, and then fail to deliver the promised service or product.

In these cases, federal protections for unauthorized electronic transfers generally do not require banks to reimburse a payment the customer knowingly approved.

However, Zelle states that certain qualifying imposter scams may be eligible for reimbursement, even when the customer authorized the transaction. The company directs affected users to their bank or credit union to report the incident and determine whether the case meets the applicable requirements.

This distinction is essential: being deceived does not automatically guarantee a refund. Eligibility depends on the circumstances of the incident and the financial institution’s review.

What to do if someone steals money through Zelle

Customers who suspect fraud or a scam should contact their bank or credit union immediately, rather than relying only on Zelle’s customer support channels.

The financial institution is the one that handles the transaction and reviews the reimbursement claim. When reporting the incident, customers should explain whether they authorized the payment, provide the date and amount, identify the recipient if possible, and preserve messages, emails, phone numbers, and other evidence related to the incident.

Zelle also recommends reporting impostor scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Its fraud and scam guidance additionally points consumers to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).