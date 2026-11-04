Publication No. 5-10107 from the Social Security Administration (SSA) explains the process foreign nationals authorized to work in the United States must follow to get a Social Security number (SSN).

The SSN is used to report workers’ earnings to the federal government and determine whether they qualify for Social Security benefits.

Why do they have to present two documents to the SSA?

According to the SSA, foreign nationals authorized to work in the United States must submit at least two different documents to prove:

Identity.

Age.

Immigration status with work authorization.

A single document can be used to prove more than one condition. All documents must be originals or certified copies issued by the agency that created them. The SSA does not accept photocopies, notarized copies or proof of document application.

What documents can be submitted to prove the conditions required by the SSA?

According to the SSA’s official publication, at least two different documents must be submitted.

To prove immigration status with work authorization and identity:

Form I-551: permanent resident card, known as a Green Card.

Form I-766: Employment Authorization Document (EAD).

Form I-94: arrival/departure record showing work authorization granted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Valid foreign passport: with an admission stamp showing the immigration category that allows work.

To prove age:

The SSA asks for a foreign birth certificate or, alternatively, a passport or DHS-issued document.

International students with F-1 or M-1 visas and certain J-1 exchange visitors must provide additional documentation, such as Forms I-20 or DS-2019.

How do foreign workers apply for a Social Security number?

The SSA sets out different options for applying for a Social Security number, depending on immigration status and whether the applicant is inside or outside the United States.