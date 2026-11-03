Anyone saving for retirement in the United States is about to get an unexpected partner: the federal government. Starting in 2027, the Saver’s Match will add up to 50 cents for every dollar a person contributes to a retirement plan, capped at $1,000 per year. Reaching that maximum takes $2,000 in contributions.

How the benefit works

The money doesn’t arrive as a refund or a check. The IRS deposits it directly into the retirement account you designate, where it keeps growing alongside your own contributions. For married couples filing jointly, the benefit is calculated separately for each spouse.

Eligible vehicles include workplace plans such as a 401(k), 403(b) and governmental 457(b), plus IRAs, both traditional and Roth. The program replaces the Saver’s Credit for those contributions, although ABLE accounts can still qualify for the older credit.

The federal program will deposit money straight into your retirement account if you save on a low or moderate income. There is no minimum contribution, but you have to claim it.

Who qualifies

Five conditions must be met at the same time:

You made contributions You are 18 by the end of the tax year You are not a student under the IRS definition You are not claimed as a dependent on someone else’s return You are a U.S. resident for tax purposes.

Residents of U.S. territories must file through their territory’s tax agency. You don’t need to owe taxes, either: you can qualify even if you pay little or nothing.

The match rate depends on your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI), which starts from adjusted gross income and adds back certain amounts, including pre-tax retirement contributions. The higher the income, the smaller the match:

Filing status Full match (50%) Partial match No match Married filing jointly or qualifying surviving spouse Up to $41,000 $41,001 to $70,999 $71,000 and above Head of household Up to $30,750 $30,751 to $53,249 $53,250 and above Single or married filing separately Up to $20,500 $20,501 to $35,499 $35,500 and above

The thresholds will be adjusted for inflation after 2027.

The IRS example

Contributing $20 a month during 2027 adds up to $240. With the full match, the government adds $120, so the first year ends with $360 saved. The agency notes that the effect grows over time and published a projection based on 6% annual growth.

What to do and when

There is nothing to do in 2026. The timeline looks like this:

2027: contribute to an eligible plan, or open an IRA if you don’t have one. From that year, TrumpIRA.gov will list institutions offering IRAs compatible with the program. Throughout the year: keep records of every contribution. 2028: claim the benefit by filing Form 8880-A with your 2027 federal tax return.