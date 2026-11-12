December is approaching, and businesses such as restaurants, bars, stores, hotels, and other kinds of establishments with customer service often receive extra income passed on to waiters and other workers at these places. That additional payment is known as a tip, but take note: in Mexico, it is a voluntary act by the customer, and demanding it as if it were mandatory is prohibited by law.

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency, Profeco, reminded the public, including business owners, waiters, and customers, that tips are not mandatory and demanding them as if they were is prohibited under Article 10 of the Federal Consumer Protection Law, enacted on Dec. 24, 1992, and most recently updated on Dec. 12, 2025.

What the Mexican Federal Consumer Protection Law says about tips

“No establishment that provides a service may demand a tip or set the amount of the tip, and people can report it if this occurs,” Profeco emphasized. It does this to protect consumers’ rights. Obviously, this does not mean that tips are forbidden; the law prohibits making them mandatory by the waiter or the business.

“Suppliers may not use coercive or unfair commercial methods or practices, nor abusive or imposed clauses or conditions in the supply of products or services ,” reads Article 10 of the LFPC.

Profeco: What should you do if you are forced to pay an extra charge for service?

It is common for people to leave some money voluntarily at bars, hotels, and restaurants as a way of thanking staff for the service provided. That extra money does indeed add to what the worker earns, but a tip is always voluntary, and the employer, manager, or company that hires the worker must guarantee a base minimum wage, without the worker depending on tips.

Review the charges on the bill

Report it to Profeco if a tip is being demanded

“Businesses are required to display their prices with VAT included,” Profeco says. If a tip is hidden as part of the bill or demanded as part of the service, customers can report it through Profeco’s channels: Consumer Hotline: 55 5568 8722 or 800 468 8722, or send an email to: denunciasprofeco@profeco.gob.mx.

Note that by law, a complaint requires the customer to provide complete and verifiable information, such as “the name or business name of the establishment, full address, and a description of the facts that led to the complaint,” Profeco said.

What are the fines for failing to comply with Article 10 of the Mexican LFPC?

Both the Federal Consumer Protection Law and Profeco refer to complaints about charges that are required or demanded in exchange for service. Likewise, Article 128 of the LFPC sets out financial penalties for violating Articles 10 and 10 BIS. According to the law, fines range from 1,093.02 to 4,274,960.73 Mexican pesos (about $59 to $230,000).

Fines and closures in serious cases under Articles 128 BIS and 128 TER: if the practice affects a group of consumers, is repeated, is deceptive, or repeatedly violates rights, for example, a restaurant that automatically charges all customers a tip, the fine rises from 228,266.96 to 6,391,474.56 Mexican pesos (about $12,300 to $344,000), and Profeco may order the business to be fully or partially shut down for up to 90 days.

And you, do you usually leave a tip? The Government of Mexico reiterated that tipping is not mandatory and does not set a voluntary percentage for customers. Any extra money the customer chooses to leave the worker is entirely up to them.