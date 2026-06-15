The official holiday calendar in the United States includes a total of 11 holiday dates dedicated to commemorating various observances of national and international significance.

On these days, customers of financial institutions such as Bank of America and Wells Fargo must keep in mind that branches across the country will lower their shutters and remain closed, so all in-person transactions will be suspended.

In that context, next Friday, June 19, Juneteenth will be commemorated nationwide, a day on which transactions can only be carried out through ATMs or online.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo close their branches in June, and operations are suspended for 24 hours

On Friday, June 19, both banks announced in their official calendars that the various branches will remain closed since both follow the federal holiday calendar.

Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday on June 16, 2021, and has been observed since then by different banking institutions

“Juneteenth is a day dedicated to raising awareness of the history of the African American community in the United States. Many cities across the country celebrate with parades, music festivals, and fireworks,” says the about this day.

The only transactions that can be carried out during the 24 hours of the Bank of America and Wells Fargo closure

It is important to note that, despite the branch closure, the different ATMs of both banks will operate normally to carry out 24-hour services such as cash withdrawals, balance inquiries, transfers, etc.

In addition, the banks’ online services will also remain active, although it is advisable to check the website in each case to find out which ones will be available and which may experience delays.

the 24 hours

Other banking holidays that will be observed for the remainder of 2026

Both institutions will keep their doors closed during the remaining days included in the federal calendar, which are

Independence Day: July 4.

Labor Day: September 7.

Columbus Day: October 12.

Veterans Day: November 11.

Thanksgiving: November 26.

Christmas: December 25.