There are several international agreements in the world that allow travelers to have fewer layers of paperwork when arriving at a destination. Thanks to these mechanisms, it is possible to cross borders without needing to apply for visas or present too much documentation.

One of these agreements is the United States Visa Waiver Program. This allows citizens of certain participating countries to enter for tourism or business without having to apply for a traditional visa.

What is the Visa Waiver Program?

The Visa Waiver Program (Visa Waiver Program, VWP) is an immigration agreement promoted by the U.S. government. It allows citizens of some countries to enter the territory without applying for a visa.

Through this system, travelers can enter the country for tourism or business for a maximum period of 90 days, as long as they obtain the electronic authorization ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization).

How does it work?

People who are citizens of a country included in the Visa Waiver Program will have to:

Have a valid electronic or biometric passport

Request ESTA authorization before traveling

Pay the corresponding fee

Obtain approval before boarding the plane or embarking to the United States

This authorization usually lasts two years or until the passport expires: it allows multiple entries during that period.

Which countries are part of this agreement?

Currently, the Visa Waiver Program includes more than 40 countries, among them:

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Portugal

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Ireland

Norway

Sweden

Denmark

Switzerland

Australia

New Zealand

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Israel

Chile

Chile is currently the only South American country that is part of the program.

What does the United States require to enter the country from those who are not part of this program?

Citizens of countries that are not part of the Visa Waiver Program, such as Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, or Colombia, must apply for a nonimmigrant visa to enter the United States.

To obtain it, they generally must:

Complete the DS-160 form

Pay the corresponding consular fee

Schedule an appointment at the embassy or consulate

Attend a consular interview

Demonstrate the purpose of the trip and ties to their country of residence