Homeowners in the United States who are having trouble paying their mortgages can use an official application to learn what options are available before their situation advances to foreclosure.

It is Form 710 (Mortgage Assistance Application), a document designed to assess assistance options for certain mortgage loans.

The procedure for borrowers facing financial problems and needing help making their payments. However, not everyone can use the same form, and filing it does not guarantee that a home foreclosure will be stopped; the assistance available depends on the loan’s terms and on each case’s review.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) publishes the official document and its translated versions for those who need to review the requirements.

Who can apply for Form 710 to receive mortgage assistance in the United States

Homeowners who are struggling to pay their mortgage, such as those experiencing a drop in income or higher household expenses, can submit Form 710 so the company that services their loan can determine what assistance options may be available.

The form was prepared by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and is posted on the official Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) website.

The form is tied to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans, so borrowers should verify whether their mortgage qualifies. Those with loans from other lenders may also have access to assistance options, but they must check which application applies to their case.

How to complete Form 710 and what documents homeowners must submit

Form 710 asks for information so the mortgage servicer can understand the borrower’s situation and assess the available options. The official Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac document includes the following sections:

Personal information : the borrower’s and co-borrower’s name, when applicable, contact information, and the last four digits of the Social Security number.

Property information : the property’s address, type of residence, occupancy status, and whether the owner wants to keep it or sell it.

Financial hardship : an explanation of the reasons the borrower is having trouble paying the mortgage.

Income and financial situation : information about the household’s financial resources and supporting documentation, as applicable.

Additional documentation: proof of income and other records the servicer needs to evaluate the request.

Homeowners must complete the form and send it along with the required documents to the company that services their loan (mortgage servicer). Official instructions allow it to be submitted by mail, fax, or digital means, depending on the channels provided by that company.

Form 710 is available in Spanish on the FHFA’s official website. Before sending it, it is a good idea to check with the mortgage servicer which supporting documents it needs and whether there is an alternate application for that mortgage.

What happens after Form 710 is filed and whether it can stop a home foreclosure

Once the request is received, the mortgage servicer reviews the information to determine what assistance options may be available.

Form 710 says the borrower will be contacted within five business days to confirm receipt and be told whether additional documentation is needed. That deadline applies to the acknowledgment of receipt, not to approval for assistance.

Depending on the circumstances and the loan terms, the review may make it possible to consider alternatives to make payments or prevent the situation from moving toward foreclosure.

That’s why anyone receiving foreclosure notices or facing an auction date should contact the loan servicer as soon as possible to learn what deadlines and protections may apply. FHFA also offers official mortgage assistance resources, including tools to check whether Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac owns the mortgage.