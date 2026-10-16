Hurricane Trudy rapidly intensified over the Pacific Ocean and is moving toward Mexico’s southwestern and west-central coastline , raising concerns about torrential rain, damaging winds and potential flooding. Forecasters are closely monitoring its path as the storm is expected to remain a major hurricane during its closest approach to land.

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), Trudy reached Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale early Friday, October 16. The storm had maximum sustained winds of about 120 mph and was moving northwest.

What is Hurricane Trudy’s projected path?

In its latest advisory, the NHC placed Trudy’s center about 250 miles southwest of Acapulco, Guerrero, and approximately 355 miles south-southeast of Manzanillo, Colima.

Forecasters expect the hurricane to continue northwest, potentially turning north-northwest before resuming its northwesterly track. Its center is forecast to approach Mexico’s southwestern and west-central coast on Saturday, October 17, and pass near the shoreline Saturday night into Sunday.

Although the forecast track keeps the storm’s center offshore, that does not eliminate the threat to coastal communities. Changes in the hurricane’s path or intensity could affect the severity of local impacts, making updated official forecasts essential.

EFE

Which areas of Mexico face the greatest risk?

Rainfall is among the main concerns as Trudy approaches the coast. The NHC forecasts 4 to 8 inches of rain, with isolated totals reaching about 12 inches, across parts of Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco through the weekend.

Such rainfall could trigger life-threatening flooding and mudslides, particularly in mountainous areas and locations with steep terrain.

In Guerrero, the hurricane’s outer bands could bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of up to 6 inches. Localized flash flooding is also possible in these areas.

The storm’s effects may extend well beyond the area closest to its center. Coastal communities should therefore monitor rainfall forecasts as well as warnings related to wind and ocean conditions.

What hazards could Trudy bring this weekend?

Heavy rain is not the only threat. The NHC warns that Trudy could produce storm surge, large waves and dangerous rip currents that pose a serious risk to people in or near the water.

The storm’s winds could also affect areas well beyond its center. Tropical-storm conditions are expected in areas under a tropical storm warning by late Friday or early Saturday, while hurricane conditions are possible in areas under a hurricane watch later Saturday.

Residents and visitors should follow updates from local weather services and civil protection authorities, avoid entering the ocean when dangerous surf conditions are present, and comply with evacuation instructions if issued.

Trudy’s evolution remains under close observation. Its projected path and intensity may change, making the latest official advisories critical to understanding the potential threat to Mexico’s Pacific coast.