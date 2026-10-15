Target is preparing its workforce for the 2026 holiday season by hiring seasonal employees across its U.S. stores and supply chain facilities. The company uses these temporary positions to help meet increased demand during one of the busiest periods of the retail calendar.

According to Target’s official information, employees, including seasonal hires, receive a starting wage of $15 to $24 an hour, depending on the position and location. Actual pay varies, and available openings may differ based on local staffing needs.

What seasonal jobs does Target offer?

Target’s seasonal opportunities cover a range of responsibilities, from helping shoppers in stores to preparing online orders and moving merchandise through its supply chain network.

Available job areas include:

Guest services and checkout: assisting customers and helping them complete their purchases.

Stocking and general merchandise: replenishing shelves and keeping products organized and available.

Style: maintaining merchandise displays and supporting the retailer’s apparel departments.

Online order fulfillment: locating and preparing items purchased online.

Supply chain operations: handling merchandise and helping deliver products to stores and customers.

Openings depend on local demand, so applicants should check the company’s careers portal for positions in their area rather than assume every role is available at every location.

Target is preparing its workforce for the 2026 holiday season by hiring seasonal employees across its U.S.

How much does Target pay seasonal employees?

Target lists a starting hourly wage range of $15 to $24 for its team members, including seasonal employees. The company does not offer one standard rate for every job; compensation depends on the role and where the position is located.

Seasonal employees also have access to certain benefits from day one, although eligibility varies by position, average hours worked, length of service and individual program requirements.

The benefits listed by Target include:

A 10% team member discount at Target stores and on Target.com.

An additional 20% off select wellness products and adult owned-brand apparel and accessories.

Access to 24/7 virtual health care and mental health support.

Backup child care assistance when regular arrangements are temporarily unavailable.

Early access to earned wages through DailyPay.

The company also reports that more than half of its seasonal store employees from the previous holiday season continued working at Target afterward. That figure does not mean every temporary position will lead to permanent employment.

How to apply for seasonal jobs at Target

Candidates can explore available openings and submit applications through Target’s official seasonal hiring website.

Here’s how to apply:

Visit Target’s seasonal jobs website Search for openings based on your location and preferred job area. Review each listing’s responsibilities, qualifications, posted pay and schedule. Submit the online application and follow the instructions for the selection process.

Target says store applicants may be asked to complete online interviews and prerecorded video interviews. Applicants for supply chain positions must submit an application and complete online assessments.

Because hiring needs and application deadlines vary by location and role, candidates should check the official careers portal for current openings and the specific requirements of each position.