For several summer seasons now, air conditioning has occupied a key place among household appliances because of the high temperatures recorded year after year.

To extend the useful life of this appliance, it is necessary to carry out maintenance tasks periodically that help prevent breakdowns and avoid expenses on repairs that are often costly.

Periodically cleaning the air conditioner’s drain pipe is one of these essential tasks, since it allows the appliance to continue operating efficiently.

Why should the air conditioner drain pipe be cleaned?

The air conditioner drain pipe is responsible for removing the water generated by the condensation of moisture from the air during the cooling process.

With regular use of the appliance, this component can accumulate dust, dirt, mold, and algae that make water circulation difficult and cause blockages.

The TCL experts recommend keeping this duct clean to avoid leaks, moisture damage, and problems in the air conditioner’s operation.

What are the signs that it is time to clean the air conditioner drain pipe?

According to the manufacturer’s advice blog, TCL, there are five signs that may indicate the drain pipe is clogged and needs cleaning:

There are water leaks around the indoor unit of the air conditioner, such as drips coming from the equipment.

Bad odors are noticed due to the moisture and mold generated by stagnant water.

Water begins to accumulate because it cannot circulate properly through the pipe.

Visible mold is present near the pipe or its outlet.

The air conditioner shuts off unexpectedly.

How can vinegar and water be used to clean the air conditioner?

White vinegar can be used to clean the drain duct and reduce the buildup of organic residue, such as algae and mold. At TCL, they recommend using a mixture of water and vinegar to flush the pipe.

First, the air conditioner must be turned off and the equipment disconnected from the power supply to work safely. Then, it is necessary to identify the pipe and locate the access point. Some systems have an opening with a cover, usually T-shaped, that allows access to the drain.

Then, you should pour in a mixture of water and vinegar using a funnel. Finally, it is important to verify that the water flows correctly and that there are no obstructions in the pipe.

Preventive maintenance: what should be done

To avoid blockages and extend the useful life of the air conditioner, TCL recommends establishing a preventive maintenance routine that makes it possible to detect this type of problem before it worsens and causes breakdowns.

The manufacturer suggests: