The windshield is one of the parts of the car that suffers the most on a daily basis: it gets grease, dust, insect remains, bird droppings, and, in winter, the annoying morning frost. For all that, a simple and cheap home trick became popular: spraying it with white vinegar.

What is spraying vinegar on the car windshield for

White vinegar is a solution of acetic acid in water, and that acidity gives it two specific uses on the car glass.

The first and most effective is cleaning. Acetic acid cuts grease and dissolves hard water minerals, the ones that leave whitish stains after rain or washing. That is why it works well against insect remains, bird droppings, sticky tree sap, and water marks that the windshield wipers do not fully remove.

The second use, more seasonal, is helping prevent frost. Spraying a vinegar and water solution on the glass the night before, on cold mornings, helps delay the formation of ice and frost. The explanation is the same as why salt is spread on roads: dissolved substances lower the freezing point of water, so the glass has a harder time freezing.

Step by step: how to apply it correctly

The procedure is simple and changes only slightly depending on the objective:

To clean:

Mix white vinegar and water in equal parts in a spray bottle

Apply to the glass

Wipe with a microfiber cloth, which lifts dirt without scratching

To prevent frost:

Use a stronger proportion of vinegar (about three parts vinegar to one part water is usually recommended)

Spray the windshield the night before a cold morning

In both cases, apply the solution only to the glass, avoiding dripping onto the paint, plastics, or rubber parts. If vinegar gets on the bodywork or chrome parts, wipe it off immediately with a cloth.

Why is it worth doing

Beyond convenience, keeping the windshield clean and clear is a safety issue: visibility is key for driving, and a glass surface with grease, water marks, or frost creates reflections and opaque areas that are annoying, especially at night or against the light.

Vinegar offers a cheap and handy way to solve it, with a product that almost everyone has at home and without the harsh chemicals of some commercial cleaners.