Over time, towels become rough, stop absorbing like they used to, and sometimes keep a damp smell that does not go away even with cleaning. Before throwing them away, there is a cheap and surprisingly effective home trick: washing them with white vinegar.

What is spraying vinegar on towels for

White vinegar serves three functions at once on towels, which are exactly the ones that become most troublesome with use.

It softens them , restoring the fluffy texture they lose and that becomes stiff.

It deodorizes them , eliminating the characteristic damp or stale smell that appears when they are left wet or stored for a long time.

And, perhaps most valuable, it restores their absorbency, meaning they start drying well again instead of letting water slide off the surface.

Step by step: how to apply it correctly

The procedure is simple and is done in the washing machine:

Place the towels in the drum with no detergent and no fabric softener.

Add between half and one cup of white vinegar to the fabric softener compartment or directly on the towels.

Wash with hot water (or the highest temperature the towel can tolerate, according to the label), on a normal cycle.

Optional, for extra reinforcement: do a second wash adding half a cup of baking soda, which enhances softness and deodorizing.

Dry the towels well, ideally in the sun or in a dryer, so that dampness does not appear again.

It is not necessary to do it with every wash: repeating it every few weeks is enough, or whenever the towels start to feel rough or smell again.

Why is it important to do it

The key is understanding what ruins towels, and it is not ordinary dirt. With each wash, detergent, fabric softener, and minerals from hard water (such as calcium) build up in the fabric. That invisible layer is what hardens the fiber, makes it rough, and, above all, clogs the small loops of the towel that are the ones that absorb water. When those loops are coated, the towel repels the liquid instead of absorbing it.

White vinegar, which is an acid solution of acetic acid, dissolves that buildup precisely. By breaking down soap, softener, and mineral residues, it leaves the fiber clean and free; that is why the towel regains softness and absorbs again. And since it neutralizes the residues where bacteria and fungi settle, it also removes the damp smell. It does not cover it with perfume: it attacks the cause.