The Social Security Administration (SSA) will continue its October payment schedule on Wednesday, October 21. On that date, eligible beneficiaries will receive their monthly benefits according to the distribution system established by the federal agency.

The scheduled payment does not represent a general change to the calendar or an increase in benefit amounts. For most Social Security recipients, the payment date depends on their date of birth, although certain beneficiaries follow a different schedule.

Who will receive Social Security payments on October 21?

The next deposit is scheduled for retirement, survivor and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 11th and the 20th of any month, provided they are covered by the agency’s standard Wednesday payment schedule.

The SSA spreads payments across several dates throughout the month, which means beneficiaries do not all receive their money on the same day.

The October 21 payment applies to the following groups:

Retirement beneficiaries: People receiving retirement benefits who are assigned to the third-Wednesday payment group.

Survivor beneficiaries: Eligible people receiving survivor benefits under the same birthday-based schedule.

SSDI recipients: People receiving Social Security Disability Insurance who qualify for the third-Wednesday payment date.

This schedule generally applies to beneficiaries who began receiving Social Security benefits in May 1997 or later. Certain recipients are covered by separate payment rules.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will continue its October payment schedule on Wednesday, October 21. ssa

How does the SSA payment schedule work?

For most retirement, survivor and disability beneficiaries, the monthly payment date is determined by their birthday. The agency generally distributes these benefits on three Wednesdays:

Second Wednesday of the month: People born between the 1st and the 10th.

Third Wednesday of the month: People born between the 11th and the 20th.

Fourth Wednesday of the month: People born between the 21st and the 31st.

In October 2026, those payment dates fall on October 14, 21 and 28, respectively.

However, people who began receiving benefits before May 1997 generally receive their payments on the third day of the month. Separate rules also apply to certain beneficiaries who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

The October 21 deposit will not reach every SSA beneficiary. People born between the 21st and the 31st who follow the standard Wednesday schedule are due to receive their benefits on October 28.

Meanwhile, the next SSI payment is scheduled for Friday, October 30. That deposit covers November’s benefit and is issued early because November 1 falls on a Sunday. It is not an extra payment or an increase in benefits.

Beneficiaries can check the SSA’s official payment calendar or sign in to their my Social Security account to confirm their individual payment dates and review information about their benefits.