A heat dome will cover the central and eastern United States during this week, with extreme temperatures of up to 105 degrees Fahrenheit and stifling humidity that will put more than 250 million people at risk. The phenomenon will reach its peak toward the weekend, coinciding with the Fourth of July celebrations.

According to AccuWeather, this is the most intense heat wave of the year so far across much of the country. Cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. already reached 100 degrees this Thursday, something that had not happened in more than a decade.

How intense will the heat dome be?

Actual temperatures will range between 90 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit from the Plains to the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico coasts . With the heat index, several cities will exceed 110 degrees for several hours a day.

The heat will also be felt at night: in New York, the thermometer may not drop below 80 degrees for three consecutive nights, something unusual. Dozens of weather stations could surpass their historical records for this time of year.

How does this heat wave affect the population?

The risk is higher for children, older adults, and people with respiratory or heart conditions, but also for those who work or do physical activity outdoors. Experts recommend:

Stay hydrated frequently, even if you are not thirsty

Avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours

Check in periodically on older neighbors or family members who live alone

The heat dome will begin to weaken toward the weekend, when a shift in the jet stream will push the system westward. That process could generate strong storms and a risk of flash flooding in parts of the Midwest and the northeast of the country.