Cold Front Number 4 will continue affecting different regions of Mexico and will be reinforced by a cold air mass over the weekend from Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 8.

According to the 96-hour extended forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the system will bring heavy to very heavy rain to different parts of Mexico and a drop in temperatures across the north, northeast, east, and center of the country.

The most intense conditions are expected Sunday, Nov. 8, when between 75 and 150 millimeters of rain could fall in eastern Nuevo Leon and northern Tamaulipas. The agency also forecasts lows of between -5 and 0 degrees in mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango during the early morning hours on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Where are temperatures of -5 degrees and strong wind gusts expected?

The temperature drop will be felt mainly in the north and northeast, though it will also reach parts of the east and center. The SMN identifies the following conditions for the weekend:

Temperatures from 23 to 32 °F (-5 to 0 °C): mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango during the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 7, Sunday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 9.

Temperatures from 32 to 41 °F (0 to 5 °C): mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Zacatecas, Mexico state, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca, depending on the day.

Wind gusts of 31 to 43 mph (50 to 70 km/h): on Saturday, in the Gulf of California, Baja California, and the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec; on Sunday, on the coasts of Tamaulipas and northern Veracruz, as well as the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Waves of 10 to 13 feet (3 to 4 meters): the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz on Sunday.

The agency warns that the heavy, very heavy and intense rain could be accompanied by lightning, wind gusts and hail. It could also cause rivers and streams to overflow, landslides, puddling and flooding in low-lying areas.

Which states will see intense rain from Cold Front 4?

On Friday, Nov. 6, the frontal system will move across northeastern and eastern Mexico. For that day, the SMN forecasts heavy rain with isolated very heavy downpours of 50 to 75 millimeters in southern Tamaulipas, eastern San Luis Potosi, northern and northeastern Hidalgo, northern Puebla, and northern Veracruz.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, rain of that intensity will extend to Nuevo Leon, the coast, and the south of Tamaulipas and northern Veracruz.

For Sunday, Nov. 8, the forecast calls for very heavy rain with isolated intense downpours in eastern Nuevo Leon and northern Tamaulipas. The front will remain stationary over eastern Mexico and interact with troughs in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere.