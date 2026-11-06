November 20 is an important date for Mexico, as it marks the start of the 1910 Mexican Revolution. However, the official holiday set out in labor law is not on that day, but on Monday, November 16, as provided in Article 74 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) of Mexico.

This date change creates a new three-day weekend: Saturday, November 14, Sunday, Nov. 15 and Monday, Nov. 16. It is the only holiday provided in Mexican law and applies to all workers in the country.

Why is the holiday moved to Monday, November 16?

Article 74 of the Federal Labor Law sets the third Monday in November as a mandatory day off in observance of the anniversary of the Mexican Revolution.

That way, the holiday always falls on a Monday, regardless of what day of the week Nov. 20 lands on.

This year, the month’s third Monday will be Nov. 16, according to the calendar of the Labor and Social Welfare Ministry (STPS). As a result, workers who normally work Monday through Friday will return to their jobs on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

What happens if you work on the holiday?

People who must work during the holiday are entitled to special pay.

Under Article 75 of the LFT, anyone who works on a mandatory day off must receive, in addition to the wage for that day, double pay for the services provided. As a result, the worker must be paid the equivalent of triple wages.

This provision is also backed by the Federal Labor Defense Office (PROFEDET).

It is worth noting that Friday, Nov. 20, is not an additional mandatory day off . Anyone who works that day must keep their regular schedule and receive normal pay, unless the company decides to grant the day off as an added benefit.

Therefore, employers are not legally required to grant that day off or pay extra for working it.

When is the next mandatory holiday in Mexico?

After the November break, the last mandatory holiday of 2026 will be Friday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas.

Because it falls on a Friday, it will create another long weekend for people who do not work Saturdays and Sundays.

For students in basic education, the SEP calendar also includes a third long weekend on Friday, Nov. 27 , because of a new School Technical Council session.

Later on, winter break will begin on Dec. 21, and classes are scheduled to resume on Jan. 7, 2027.