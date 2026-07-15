A major heat wave is hitting the United States and will put more than 100 million people at risk during the next 48 hours. A heat dome set over the north of the country has already broken historical temperature records in several western cities.

The weather phenomenon affects from Los Angeles to Boston and is intensifying because of the heat dome located over the northern Great Plains. Extreme heat warnings remain active in multiple states, from Utah to Michigan.

Which areas of the country are already suffering the extreme heat wave

Several western cities recorded their highest temperatures on record during the weekend. Salt Lake City reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit, surpassing the previous mark of 107 degrees that had stood since 1960.

In Montana, Billings reached 111 degrees and Miles City hit 115, both surpassing their all-time highs. Minneapolis and Fargo are also under extreme heat warnings, with heat index values of up to 110 degrees.

Areas under extreme heat warning

Alerts reach different regions of the country in the next few hours:

Utah: heat index of up to 110 degrees in Zion Canyon.

North Dakota: heat index of up to 110 degrees in Fargo.

Minnesota: heat index close to 100 degrees in Minneapolis.

Michigan: extreme heat alert in Detroit, with an index near 107 degrees.

How does the phenomenon affect the rest of the country?

In the Northeast, the extreme heat wave will begin on Tuesday and last at least three days, with temperatures above 90 degrees in New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. Authorities issued heat warnings for much of the region.

In Southern California, alerts remain in effect until Thursday, with readings of up to 105 degrees in the inland valleys. In addition, severe storms are forecast in northern New England on Tuesday, with a risk of damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado.