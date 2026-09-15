The method of covering vehicle keys or the wallet with aluminum foil has become well known, since many people claim that it adds a layer of protection against certain wireless technologies.

This practice aims to avoid unwanted eventualities that can arise because of the communication systems present in certain devices, such as smart keys and cards with RFID or NFC technologies.

Reasons for wrapping the car keys in aluminum foil.

Vehicles that allow keyless entry operate through a radio signal that the car recognizes when the key gets close, thus allowing the doors to open.

The drawback of this system is that it makes it easier for certain malicious individuals to use a method called a relay attack . This consists of capturing and amplifying that signal, simulating the key’s proximity to open the vehicle doors.

By covering the key with aluminum foil, the signal is blocked, since this material acts as a barrier against electromagnetic waves.

It is crucial to wrap the key completely to ensure the effectiveness of the trick, avoiding any space that allows the signal to leak out.

Why is it advisable to cover the wallet with aluminum foil

Wrapping the wallet with aluminum foil has a goal comparable to the one mentioned above, since debit and credit cards have incorporated contactless payment technology by including RFID or NFC chips, which makes it possible to make purchases by bringing them close to the reader.

By wrapping the wallet with this material, criminals will face an additional layer of security that will make it harder for them to read that proximity signal.

How effective is this method?

As for the effectiveness of this method, although aluminum foil can offer an additional layer of protection, it does not replace other security measures such as RFID-blocking wallets and sleeves.

It is suggested to use this approach as a complement, encouraging proper practices such as keeping the vehicle keys in a safe place.