The United States Government, through Social Security, grants up to $62,172 a year to retirees who meet the required conditions and deposits the amount directly into their bank accounts. This is the system’s maximum ceiling: to access the full amount, a specific contribution history and a certain retirement age are required .

The figure applies to those who retire in 2026 after having paid the maximum taxable income each year since age 22 and postponing retirement until age 70. It is the highest scenario contemplated by the system, although not the most common among beneficiaries.

Who can collect the $62,172 from Social Security?

The amount each retiree receives depends on three factors: how much they earned throughout their working life, at what age they retire, and in which year they begin collecting. There is no single figure for all beneficiaries of the system.

To access the maximum amount of $62,172 per year, a beneficiary must meet these conditions:

Have paid taxes on the maximum taxable income every year since age 22.

Delay the start of collection until age 70.

Start receiving the benefit in 2026.

What happens if you do not meet the requirements for the maximum amount?

Those who retire at full retirement age in 2026 receive $4,152 per month, while those who retire at age 62 —the minimum allowed age— collect $2,969. The final amount depends on the contribution history: if income did not reach the maximum taxable amount in any year, the benefit also goes down.

Those nearing retirement age can check their contribution history and estimate the amount they are entitled to through the official Social Security Administration website. The benefit application is done online and is the mandatory step to start collecting.