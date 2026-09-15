The tracks of windows and sliding doors often accumulate dirt and grime, as they are hard-to-reach areas when cleaning.

To combat this problem, toilet paper can become a great ally, since if it is placed directly on the track and then the window is moved, it can help collect the dirt accumulated in this area.

How to use toilet paper on the tracks to clean

The process consists of putting a strip of toilet paper on the window track or sliding door track to cover the area where the accumulated dirt is visible.

The next step is simply to move the window over the paper repeatedly, since with the movement, the window will cause the paper to travel along the track and help lift the dirt that is concentrated there.

What is the homemade trick with toilet paper for

The main objective of this trick is to remove the dirt accumulated in the tracks in a simple and quick way, taking advantage of the movement of the window itself and the items present in the home.

If desired, the toilet paper can even be sprayed with a preferred cleaning product so that, once removed, the area can be cleaned with a damp cloth and then a dry one.