Ashley St. Clair, the mother of one of Elon Musk’s children, says he is generating splashy headlines to bury “Musk,” the new documentary she appears in. She points to Tesla’s flying Roadster and a SpaceX stock pledge that could be worth about $11 billion.

In a TikTok video , St. Clair said Musk often claims that anything “on the second page of Google” might as well not exist. She argues he floods search results to push bad press out of sight.

Alex Gibney’s nearly four-hour film opened in theaters Oct. 9. Tesla showed off the Roadster Oct. 15 in Waco, Texas, and Musk announced the SpaceX giveaway Monday.

What did Elon Musk show off with the flying Tesla Roadster?

The long-delayed Roadster is a two-seat electric sports car. Tesla calls it a flying car, but the driverless demo showed jumps, not sustained flight.

The car climbed a steep ramp using suction, hung upside down, then flipped off and landed on air jets. It also leapt over a row of parked Teslas.

Musk said 10 nozzles fed by high-pressure air tanks power the car, which he claims can hit 60 mph in under a second. Production is set for 2028, so the Roadster can’t be bought yet, and Musk has missed many past deadlines.

How would Elon Musk’s $11 billion SpaceX stock pledge work?

Musk wrote on social media that he plans to give one of his SpaceX shares to every child in the U.S., calling it “the first of many.” He didn’t say when or how.

The $11 billion is an estimate: the U.S. has about 73 million children, according to the Census Bureau, and SpaceX traded at $149.49 on Monday morning.

President Donald Trump said the shares would go into Trump Accounts. These tax-deferred savings accounts were created under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act , and donors can add stock to them without paying capital gains taxes.

It’s unclear how many children would qualify. The Treasury Department is automatically enrolling up to 60 million, which would put the gift closer to $9 billion.

Musk is SpaceX’s largest shareholder, with a 10.5% stake, according to FactSet. His pledge came a day after AI company Anthropic said it would put 5% of its shares in a public benefit fund.

President Donald Trump said the shares would go into Trump Accounts. Credit: EFE.

What does Ashley St. Clair say about Elon Musk in the documentary?

St. Clair, a former conservative influencer and children’s book author, dated Musk from 2023 to 2025. Their child was born in 2024; Musk has 14 known children.

In the film, she says she turned down $15 million up front plus $100,000 a month for 21 years to sign a nondisclosure agreement. Musk wrote on X that she “was never offered that and has a history of making false claims.”

She also says women told her Musk had offered to father children with them, and that he called X Æ A-Xii, his son with Grimes, his favorite.

Musk called the project a hit piece back in 2023. After its September premiere in Venice, he accused Gibney of having no integrity and of stacking the film with people who hold grudges against him.