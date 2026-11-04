Florida Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed $5,000 payments for eight first responders affected by Hurricane Isaias. The one-time grants are intended for emergency personnel in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties who suffered storm-related damage while continuing to serve residents during the disaster.

The financial assistance is being provided through a partnership involving the Florida Disaster Fund, Volunteer Florida and the Florida Sheriffs Association. According to the governor’s announcement on October 19, 2026, the grants recognize the work of first responders who faced personal hardship while helping their communities recover.

Who will receive Florida’s $5,000 Hurricane Isaias assistance?

The $5,000 grants are specifically designated for eight first responders in two counties:

Escambia County: emergency personnel personally affected by Hurricane Isaias.

Santa Rosa County: first responders whose homes were impacted by the storm while they continued working.

The announcement does not establish a general $5,000 payment for every Florida resident affected by the hurricane. Instead, the assistance is restricted to the eight emergency personnel identified through the program.

The money comes through a partnership between the Florida Disaster Fund and Volunteer Florida, with coordination from the Florida Sheriffs Association. The grants are intended to provide additional financial support as these workers recover from the damage.

Florida also provides temporary housing to families displaced by the hurricane

The $5,000 grants are separate from another recovery initiative announced by DeSantis: temporary shelter trailers for residents whose homes sustained significant hurricane damage.

The program is being carried out through a partnership between the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Emergency RV, a nonprofit organization that provides temporary housing to people affected by disasters.

According to the governor’s October 19 announcement, the first two travel trailers had already been awarded to displaced families. At that time, the program had received nearly 300 applications.

Residents who need temporary shelter can submit an application through Emergency RV’s official website.

What other disaster assistance is available to Hurricane Isaias survivors?

Florida also requested a federal Major Disaster Declaration to obtain additional recovery resources for communities affected by the hurricane.

On October 29, 2026, FEMA announced that federal assistance had been authorized for eligible individuals in Bay, Escambia, Gulf, Holmes, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington counties.

Depending on individual eligibility and the programs authorized, this assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related support.

Residents who experienced losses should first contact their insurance providers and then apply through DisasterAssistance.gov, call 1-800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app.