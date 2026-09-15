Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a new $489,624 job training grant aimed at helping workers gain skills for high-demand careers. The funding will go to Lamar State College Orange, which will use the money to provide customized training to 241 new and current workers.

The grant is part of the state’s effort to strengthen its workforce and prepare employees for jobs in industries that need qualified workers. However, the money will not be distributed as direct checks to individuals. Instead, it will finance professional training through the college and its business partners.

Who will receive the $489,624 Texas grant?

The recipient of the funding is Lamar State College Orange, a public college in Orange, Texas. The institution will coordinate the training program in partnership with several companies operating in the region.

The participating businesses include:

Arlanxeo

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Indorama Ventures

Through this partnership, the college will offer instruction tailored to the needs of local employers. The objective is to help workers obtain the technical knowledge required for positions in high-demand sectors.

What jobs will the training program support?

The grant will cover training for 241 workers, including both employees who are already working and people who are entering new positions.

The program will prepare participants for careers such as:

Fire and safety specialists.

Nurses.

Machinists.

Chemical engineers.

Laboratory technicians.

Other high-demand technical occupations.

The training will be designed according to the needs of the companies involved in the project. This approach is intended to help employers find qualified workers while giving Texans access to better professional opportunities.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a new $489,624 job training grant aimed at helping workers gain skills for high-demand careers.

How does the Skills Development Fund work?

The grant comes from the Skills Development Fund, a Texas workforce initiative administered through the Texas Workforce Commission, or TWC.

The program works with public community colleges, technical colleges, workforce development boards and other educational institutions to provide customized training for businesses.

Rather than financing a general payment to residents, the fund supports instruction that responds to specific employment needs. Companies participate in the process by identifying the skills their workers need and partnering with educational institutions to develop the training.

The program can assist businesses that want to improve the abilities of their current workforce as well as employers that need to prepare newly hired employees.

What Greg Abbott said about the grant

Governor Greg Abbott said that Texas is partnering with colleges throughout the state to strengthen the workforce and respond to the needs of a growing economy.

According to the governor’s announcement, the grants are intended to help Texans acquire the skills needed to succeed in the labor market. They are also designed to help businesses access qualified employees, expand their operations and create new opportunities.

The Texas Workforce Commission also highlighted the importance of cooperation between public colleges and private companies. Officials said that the partnership model creates pathways to economic growth by connecting education with actual labor market demand.

Is the $489,624 payment available to all Texas residents?

No. The grant is not a universal benefit and does not mean that every resident of Texas can claim a payment.

The money was awarded to Lamar State College Orange for a specific training initiative developed with participating companies. The beneficiaries will be the 241 workers selected for the customized instruction.

Residents who are interested in similar opportunities should look for workforce training programs offered by community colleges, technical schools or the Texas Workforce Commission. Eligibility and enrollment requirements may vary depending on the institution, employer and type of training.

Texas expands support for job training

The $489,624 award is part of a broader effort to expand career and technical education across Texas.

In 2025, Abbott signed Senate Bill 1786, which directs the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and other agencies to work with industries and public colleges to expand workforce education programs.

The state has also announced other grants through initiatives such as Texas Invests in Meaningful Employment, known as TIME, and Texas Reskilling and Upskilling through Education, known as TRUE.