The official calendar of federal holidays in the United States establishes 11 holidays in total, and October 12 is on the list, since the country will commemorate Columbus Day, as it does every year on the second Monday of October.

During the days included in the official schedule, banking institutions stop in-person service, limiting the transactions that can be carried out.

Columbus Day: history of this holiday in the United States

This day commemorates the arrival of Christopher Columbus on October 12, 1492, in America. The Library of Congress of the United States explains that the 400th anniversary inspired the first official celebration in the country, and since then, school programs, plays, and festivities have been held to remember the date.

The first state to observe this day as a holiday was Colorado, on April 1, 1907. New York, for its part, declared Columbus Day in 1909, and, finally, Franklin D. Roosevelt declared it a federal holiday during his presidency in 1934.

Since 1971, when it was determined that Columbus Day would be celebrated on the second Monday of October, parades have been part of the tradition of this holiday.

Banks will close their doors on Monday, October 12: what to keep in mind

USA.gov specifies that, during federal holidays, banks across the country remain closed and completely stop in-person service. Although those matters that must be handled in person cannot be carried out, ATMs operate normally during these days for basic transactions.

Banking apps and websites also operate normally, although the recommendation is always to check each institution’s official website in case there is any schedule change that should be known.

Other institutions that close their doors during the October 12 holiday

Nonessential government offices and various private-sector businesses that observe these dates also lower their shutters.

Should those who work on October 12 receive extra pay?

According to the United States Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the answer is no. Employers do not have to pay extra to those who must remain working during:

Weekends

Holidays

Days off

Extra pay only applies if the employment contract provides for that specific arrangement.

Other holidays that will be observed in the United States in 2026

The official calendar also lists: