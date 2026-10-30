For thousands of immigrants in the United States, one of the many challenges is finding traditional products from their home countries, something that serves as a way to stay connected to their roots and keep their customs alive.

For that reason, the National Commission for Micro and Small Enterprises (CONAMYPE) in El Salvador announced a new trade agreement that will bring local products closer to the U.S. market. The initiative includes opening a store in Texas.

In which city will a new store selling Salvadoran products open in the United States?

On Oct. 28, 2026, El Salvador’s CONAMYPE signed an agreement with the U.S. company Millennium 3000 Enterprise Inc. to boost sales of Salvadoran products in Dallas.

The initiative includes opening a new store that will display and sell products from Salvadoran small businesses, with the goal of bringing them closer to U.S. consumers and Salvadorans living in the country.

What Salvadoran products will be available at the new Dallas store?

According to CONAMYPE, among the main products that could be included are:

Handicrafts.

Handbags.

Clothing.

Coffee.

Footwear.

Chocolate.

These products are also currently sold through its international network.

The opening of the Dallas store seeks to expand opportunities for small Salvadoran producers in the U.S. market.

According to CONAMYPE, one of the main goals is to build ties with buyers, distributors, and consumers, especially those in the Salvadoran community.

The U.S. company will also have the chance to learn about the entrepreneurs’ offerings, assess their production capacity, and identify sales opportunities.

In which other countries are Salvadoran products sold?

The new store in Dallas is part of CONAMYPE’s Marketing House Program, a strategy launched in 2019 to make it easier for Salvadoran micro and small businesses to export.

Countries where sales agreements are currently in place include the United States, Canada, Honduras, Colombia, France, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, Spain, the Czech Republic, Italy, Israel, and China.

In this way, the initiative aims not only to open new opportunities for Salvadoran entrepreneurs, but also to bring a piece of home to those living far away and who want to keep their connection to their roots.