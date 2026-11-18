The differences between white sandwich bread and whole wheat sandwich bread go beyond color. Knowing the difference is key to making a smart supermarket purchase, since each one has a different production process.

The difference can also affect the body after consumption. A study published this year compared the two products in adults with prediabetes and found important differences.

The key difference between white sandwich bread and whole wheat sandwich bread

Wheat is made up of three main parts: bran, germ, and endosperm. The bran is the grain’s outer layer and provides much of its fiber, while the germ contains other nutrients. The endosperm, meanwhile, is the part that mainly contains starch and protein.

To produce white flour, the bran and germ are removed in a milling process, leaving mainly the endosperm. This produces a finer, lighter-colored flour, which is the base of white sandwich bread.

In whole wheat bread, by contrast, the flour retains all three parts of the grain. As a result, the product keeps more fiber and other nutrients found in the bran and germ.

From the flour on, both kinds of bread go through similar steps. The ingredients are mixed, kneaded, and the dough is left to rise before being baked in the oven. Once cooled, it is sliced and packaged.

Which one is better to buy, according to this study?

A study published in 2026 in Frontiers in Nutrition provided concrete data on whether white sandwich bread or whole wheat sandwich bread is better. It was a randomized crossover trial involving 39 adults with prediabetes. Participants followed a controlled diet that included whole wheat bread for two weeks, then an equivalent diet with refined white bread for another two weeks, with a two-week washout period between the two phases.

The results favored whole wheat bread on one of the main measures analyzed. Compared with white bread, whole wheat bread reduced the after-meal glucose excursion by 27% . The difference held even when other factors such as body weight and certain inflammation markers were taken into account.

The study also analyzed the participants’ gut microbiome. Researchers observed changes in some bacterial populations during the whole wheat bread phase and found that certain microbiome characteristics at the start of the study could help explain why some people responded differently to the same food.

The finding does not mean that any bread labeled “whole grain” will automatically have the same effect, or that white bread should be cut from the diet. The study was conducted in adults with prediabetes and under controlled conditions. Still, when choosing between white sandwich bread and whole wheat bread, the evidence from this trial supports whole wheat because of its lower post-meal blood sugar response in the group studied.