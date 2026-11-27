The Political Constitution of the United Mexican States says that people who fail to comply with certain government and police regulations can face administrative penalties that include fines, arrest for up to 36 hours or community service. This provision is set out in Article 21 of the Constitution and says that when a violator does not pay the fine, the authority may replace it with arrest, as long as it does not exceed the established limit.

The measure does not mean that anyone with an outstanding debt or unpaid fine can be automatically detained. The provision specifically applies to those who commit violations of government and police regulations . In these cases, the administrative authority is responsible for imposing the appropriate sanction and determining how it will be applied under the law.

Who can be arrested for up to 36 hours for not paying a fine?

According to Article 21 of the Mexican Constitution, people who violate government and police regulations can be punished with a fine, an arrest of up to 36 hours, or community service.

The same article says that if the offender does not pay the fine that was imposed, it may be converted into an arrest for the corresponding period . However, the deprivation of liberty may under no circumstances exceed 36 hours.

Therefore, the provision applies to those who receive an administrative penalty for violating rules of conduct, public order or police regulations and do not pay the corresponding fine . Its application depends on the offense committed and the rules governing each case.

Details on arrest in Mexico

In Article 21, the Constitution expressly states that administrative detention stemming from a violation of government and police regulations cannot exceed 36 hours.

This limit also applies when a person does not pay the fine and the financial penalty is replaced by a temporary loss of liberty. Therefore, no administrative authority may impose an arrest longer than the maximum allowed under that rule.

It is important to distinguish this measure from a detention related to the commission of a crime, since this is an administrative sanction and not a penalty imposed by a criminal court.

Who is responsible for imposing these sanctions?

Article 21 says administrative authorities have the power to punish violations of government and police regulations. This is different from the imposition of criminal penalties, which falls exclusively to judicial authorities.

The provision also says the investigation of crimes falls to the Attorney General’s Office, public security institutions and police forces, according to their respective responsibilities. However, these powers should not be confused with the administrative authority to impose fines or make arrests for regulatory violations.

The article also provides specific protection for certain workers. If the person is a laborer, for example, the fine cannot exceed the equivalent of one day’s wages. For self-employed workers or those without a fixed salary, the financial penalty also may not exceed the equivalent of one day’s income.

These limits are meant to ensure that administrative fines do not exceed the economic parameters established by the Constitution itself.