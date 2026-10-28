The American passport booklet is not only a document that is valid internationally, but it can also be used for a variety of transactions as legitimate proof of citizenship, regardless of which edition it is.

The reach of this document comes from the fact that it is issued with several security features that help support its validity internationally and nationally, including the number perforated on each of its pages.

What the perforated number in the American passport booklet means and why it’s there

This set of numbers is assigned uniquely to each passport and serves as a kind of distinguishing code for authorities, since in addition to proving authenticity, it makes it possible to identify different passports. It consists of a letter followed by eight numbers.

That unique code is perforated on every page of the American passport to improve security because this method is harder to tamper with than any other, especially considering that these booklets must not have any damage to the information they contain.

Other security features of the passport booklet

In the new design —which began being issued in 2021 and remains in use today— additional security features include:

Polycarbonate data page

Laser engraving

Updated design

Security fibers

This year, the “patriot passports” also began being issued, a limited run of 250,000 booklets that have the same features and validity as the traditional versions, although they are intended to honor 250 years of independence.

When can old passports no longer be used?

Although all earlier versions are generally valid as proof of citizenship and, in cases where they are still valid, for international travel, that only applies if the booklets are in perfect condition.

Passports with water damage, mold, tears, scratches or any other severe damage not caused by the normal and frequent use of the document are not considered acceptable.