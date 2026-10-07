Since May 2025, millions of people in the United States need a special ID to take flights within the country. It is called Real ID, and although it is processed in the same place as the driver’s license, it has its own requirements.

What is a Real ID

The Real ID is a driver’s license or state identification card that meets a federal security standard. At first glance, it is recognized by a star marked at the top of the card (in some states, with variations: California, for example, uses a golden bear with the star).

It is not a new, separate document: it is the “enhanced” version of the license or ID issued by each state through its DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles).

Since when has it been in effect, and what is it for

The requirement for Real ID took effect on May 7, 2025. From that date, it is necessary to:

Board flights within the United States (domestic flights).

Enter certain federal facilities, such as military bases or some government buildings.

For international flights and other procedures outside the country, the passport still applies, not the Real ID.

Which documents does the DMV absolutely require

Requirements may vary by state, but in general, the DMV requests original or certified documents that prove:

Identity and date of birth: for example, a U.S. birth certificate or a valid passport.

Social Security number: this can be verified with the Social Security card, a W-2, a pay stub, or a 1099 form.

Two proofs of address, such as utility bills or a lease agreement.

Proof of legal status in the country.

It is advisable to check the specific list from the state DMV before going, because each jurisdiction defines the accepted documents.