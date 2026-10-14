Carpets are one of the most commonly used elements for decorating the home and adding comfort to rooms. However, with daily use, they can accumulate dirt and develop unpleasant odors that do not always disappear with regular cleaning.

For these cases, there is a home trick that uses baking soda, an ingredient many people have in their homes, and that can also be used for certain cleaning tasks.

According to the specialized brand Arm & Hammer on its website, placing baking soda on carpets can help absorb odors and freshen the surface. In addition, the process is simple and does not require using liquid cleaning products.

What is putting baking soda on the carpet for?

Baking soda can be used to help reduce the unpleasant odors that build up in carpets over time.

According to Arm & Hammer, this ingredient helps freshen carpets during routine cleaning tasks. The company recommends applying it directly to the dry surface and then removing it with a vacuum cleaner.

The method can also be used on carpets located in high-traffic areas, such as hallways, entrances, or spaces near sofas.

However, it is important to keep in mind that baking soda does not replace a deep cleaning when the carpet has stubborn stains or accumulated dirt. Its use to freshen the surface is different from procedures intended to treat specific stains.

How long should baking soda be left on the carpet?

According to the recommendations, the baking soda should be left to act for at least 15 minutes before being removed with a vacuum cleaner.

The company also notes that it can remain longer and suggests, as an alternative, leaving it overnight and vacuuming it the next morning.

The waiting time may vary depending on how you want to use it. For example, the procedures for treating grease stains or non-grease stains are different and require other steps.

How do you apply baking soda to the carpet?

To use this home trick, the brand recommends following a simple procedure:

Check the carpet: before applying the baking soda for the first time, test it in an inconspicuous area to make sure it does not affect the color. Sprinkle the product: spread a light layer of baking soda over the dry carpet. In areas with more traffic, a slightly larger amount can be used. Let it work: wait at least about 15 minutes. It can also be left overnight, according to the brand’s recommendation. Vacuum the surface: remove the baking soda with a vacuum cleaner, as is done during regular cleaning.

The company clarifies that, for this maintenance procedure, the carpet must be dry before the baking soda is applied.