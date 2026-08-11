Finding a note on the windshield after leaving the car parked is common and is usually just advertising, but there is currently a new type of scam that starts in the same way.

The message usually claims that another driver hit the vehicle, then apologizes for what happened and leaves a phone number or other contact method to later resolve the supposed accident.

Finding a Note on the Vehicle’s Windshield: How the Scam Works

The deception begins when the driver finds the paper that pretends to be an apology from another driver, who claims to have crashed into the vehicle.

The note may include a friendly message, with contact details and an explanation of the supposed accident, with the aim of building trust and getting the owner to call the phone number.

When it is a scam, responding to the message will lead the caller to further communications, requests for information, or other situations designed to obtain money or personal data.

Before making any contact, the advice is first to carefully inspect the vehicle and check whether there are any recent damages. It is also advisable to look at where it was parked and consider whether the car had any marks before being left there.

If in doubt, it is always advisable to consult the insurance company for guidance.

How to Avoid Falling for Any Scam Related to the Note on the Windshield

The main recommendation is not to provide personal, banking, or insurance information to an unknown contact.

Nor should payments be made or instructions followed that were received by text messages or calls without having verified that the accident actually occurred.