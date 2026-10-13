The Medicare 2027 open enrollment will begin this week. Over several months, beneficiaries will be able to review their health and prescription drug plans, compare costs and make changes to their coverage for next year.

The choice should not depend solely on the monthly premium price. It is also important to check which medications each plan covers, which pharmacies are available, whether your usual doctors are in network and how much money you may have to pay out of pocket during 2027.

“It is important to review any changes in your costs and coverage and decide whether you want to make any changes during Open Enrollment”, say the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

When it starts and what to change during Medicare open enrollment

The Medicare open enrollment period will begin this October 15 and will run until December 7, 2026. Any changes processed during this time will take effect on January 1, 2027, as long as the plan receives the request before the deadline.

During open enrollment, beneficiaries can switch from Medicare Advantage to another Medicare Advantage plan, choose an alternative with or without drug coverage where applicable, or modify their prescription drug plan if they have Original Medicare.

They can also consider the switch between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage. However, before doing so, it is advisable to review the differences in medical networks, out-of-pocket expenses and the possibility of obtaining supplemental coverage.

How to compare plans

Beneficiaries can use the official Medicare comparison tool to check the plans available in their area. The tool allows them to select the coverage year, enter the ZIP code and review the alternatives that match the location.

When comparing plans, it is advisable to review:

Monthly premium : how much it costs to keep the coverage, in addition to any payments that apply to Part B.

Deductible : how much you must pay before the plan begins to cover certain expenses.

Prescription drugs : which are included, how much they cost and what coverage tier they are in.

Pharmacies : which establishments are available and whether there are differences in prices.

Doctors and hospitals : whether the professionals you usually use are in the plan’s network.

Out-of-pocket expenses : how much you could pay for consultations, treatments and other covered services during the year.

Additional benefits: whether it includes dental, vision, hearing or other services that are important for your needs.

Those who have a Medicare account can check a summary of their current coverage and use the saved medications and pharmacies to better compare costs. If they do not have an account, they will have to answer some questions before seeing the available options.

What changes in Medicare for 2027

One of the aspects beneficiaries must review during the open enrollment period is the cost of prescription drug coverage.

The standard Part D deductible will increase from USD615 to USD700 , according to Medicare.gov. The amount each person will end up paying will depend on the specific conditions of their plan.

In addition, CMS announced other new tools and services for next year: