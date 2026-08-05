A new round of severe storms will reach several regions of the United States over the next 48 hours, bringing heavy rain and increasing the risk of flash flooding, hail, and strong wind gusts .

Experts expect dangerous activity to take place between today and tomorrow, as a cold front moves across the central part of the country and favors the conditions for new storms to develop.

Storm alert: which areas are at risk from severe weather

According to experts at AccuWeather, the greatest risk of severe weather will occur from central Illinois to the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles.

The storms could begin this afternoon and continue through the night, making this the time when the most dangerous weather events are concentrated.

Dangers this storm could bring

Experts warn that this weather could come with

Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour

Hail

Heavy rain

Flash flooding

Advice for this weather

The recommendation is to always stay alert to local weather warnings and check forecasts, since the exact storm area may vary as the system moves through.