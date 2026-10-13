Walmart offers an air fryer with a discount that makes it available for less than $60. It is a Hicloud brand model, listed in the store at a discounted price of $59.99, down from the previous $159.99.

The appliance is designed to prepare different meals by means of hot air circulation, with less oil than a traditional fry.

Among its main features are its capacity, digital controls, and a transparent window that allows you to watch the food while it cooks.

What is the air fryer Walmart sells for US$59.99 like?

The Hicloud air fryer has a capacity of 7.5 quarts, approximately 7.1 liters, and a power of 1600 watts.

Its size makes it possible to prepare large portions of food, so it can be useful for families or for those who need to cook several foods at once.

It also has a touch screen from which you can adjust the time and the cooking temperature.

One of its most practical features is the transparent window, which allows you to monitor how the food is cooking without having to open the appliance constantly.

According to the description published on Walmart, it also has a stainless steel design and surfaces designed to make cleaning easier.

What functions does the Hicloud air fryer offer?

According to the product information, the air fryer includes six preset cooking programs, which make it possible to prepare different types of food without having to configure all the settings manually.

Among the options mentioned by the seller are the following:

French fries.

Chicken.

Fish.

Meat.

It also allows manual adjustment of the time and temperature according to what you want to cook.

The listing notes that the unit can be used to prepare frozen foods without needing to preheat it.

In addition, the manufacturer promotes its hot air cooking system as an alternative that makes it possible to use less oil.

How much does the air fryer cost at Walmart?

The air fryer is listed on Walmart at US$59.99. Interested buyers can check its features and purchase conditions on the official product page.

It is important to keep in mind that the price may vary depending on availability and current promotions, so it is recommended to verify the amount before making the purchase.