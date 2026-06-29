Walking along the edge of the street wearing a white T-shirt is a safety practice that pedestrians choose when they have to walk along the edge of a road with traffic.

In the North Carolina Driver Handbook (North Carolina Driver Handbook), this recommendation is part of the safety measures pedestrians should take to be more visible to drivers.

Walking along the edge of the street wearing a white T-shirt: what it means

The guide indicates that when a pedestrian must walk along a road or street without a sidewalk, wearing or carrying a white garment helps motorists spot them more easily, particularly in low-light conditions.

In that sense, since pedestrians must do everything possible to stay visible when walking near the street, this practice can increase visibility and is recommended to reduce accidents.

Other recommendations for pedestrians who must walk in the street

In addition to trying to increase their visibility, the manual advises pedestrians to

Walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic

Do everything possible to be visible.

Be prepared to step out of the way in an emergency.

Use a flashlight at night.

Specifically, the importance of walking on the left side lies in the fact that this will allow the pedestrian to see moving vehicles head-on and react more quickly if any problem occurs.