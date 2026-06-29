In the United States, it is mandatory to present the new Real ID identification to board domestic flights and access federal facilities. If you do not have this document, citizens and residents have the alternative of presenting a passport. This measure went into effect in May of this year.

It is important to note that there are certain restrictions in the passport renewal process. If the established requirements are not met, Americans may face delays, rejections, or even the obligation to complete the entire process again from scratch in order to obtain this essential document.

Attention: specific individuals will not be able to renew their passport.

The official website of the United States Government sets out the conditions under which it is essential to present the previous passport in order to renew it. Those individuals who are in the following circumstances will not be able to continue with the renewal process:

The passport is damaged , or the holder does not have the physical document because it has been lost or stolen .

The passport was issued when the person was under 16 years old .

The passport was issued 15 years ago or more .

The passport does not match a current legal name and the person does not have any document that validates this name change.

How to obtain a new passport in the United States if it is not possible to renew the existing one

Citizens or residents of the United States who have an expired passport and do not meet the requirements for direct renewal must begin the entire process from the beginning. Below are the steps to follow:

1. Fill out form DS-11 in full.

This is the necessary form for applying for a passport for the first time.

You can complete it online and print it, or fill it out by hand using black ink.

Important: Do not sign the form until you are in the presence of the authorized agent.

2. Obtain the required documentation

Proof of citizenship: this may be your U.S. birth certificate, certificate of naturalization, or consular report of birth abroad.

Valid identification: driver’s license, military or government ID, or tribal ID.

Photocopy of identification: a clear copy of the front and back of your identification document.

Passport photo: recent (last 6 months), 2x2 inch size, white background, neutral expression.

3. Pay the fee

First passport (book): approximately USD 130 (plus USD 35 acceptance fee).

You can make the payment by personal check, money order, or card, depending on the location.

4. Submit your application in person

It is imperative to appear at an authorized acceptance center, which may be a post office, library, or local government agency.

It is recommended to check the Government website to identify the nearest available office.

5. Wait for delivery

The standard processing time is 6 to 8 weeks.

An expedited service is available that allows the documents to be received in approximately 2 to 3 weeks, subject to an additional cost.

The passport will be mailed to the address provided.