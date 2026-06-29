When traveling to the United States from Mexico, Colombia, or Venezuela, one of the basic requirements to enter as a tourist - in addition to having a valid passport - is being able to show a U.S. visa that is completely valid for this purpose.

Although having an international ID that is current is essential to be able to make this kind of trip, meeting this requirement is not enough, since it will also be necessary to have a visa that is fully fit to be accepted.

They will block entry to the United States for those who do not meet this requirement

The U.S. visa must not only be current but also be in perfect physical condition.

“If your visa has been damaged in any way, you will have to apply again for a new visa at a U.S. embassy or consulate abroad,” the State Department tells all applicants.

For example, they warn about the importance of never removing a valid visa from the passport where it was issued, because at that moment it automatically loses all validity and cannot be used for travel.

What happens if the U.S. visa expires during the stay in the United States

The authorities emphasize that this is not a problem, since the trip was previously authorized and at that time the permitted stay periods were set.

Key information for Mexicans, Colombians, and Venezuelans who are U.S. citizens

In these cases, applying for the U.S. visa is not necessary because they have the same rights as a person born in the U.S.