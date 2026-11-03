The U.S. government dramatically reduced the length of time work permits remain valid for a large share of immigrants with cases in process.

Through a change implemented by USCIS, the employment authorization document (EAD) went from lasting up to 5 years to having a maximum validity of 18 months in several of the largest categories, including asylum applicants, people waiting for a green card and TPS recipients. The change means the permit must be renewed much more often.

From 5 years to 18 months: USCIS slashes work permit validity

Until recently, USCIS issued work permits valid for up to 5 years for certain categories, in order to reduce the number of renewals. Under the new rule, that validity is cut to a maximum of 18 months for those groups. In practice, it means someone who previously could go five years without renewing will now have to do so in less than two, with the cost and paperwork each renewal requires.

The change applies to applications filed on or after Dec. 5, 2025, and covers both new permits and renewals. One important point: 5-year cards already issued remain valid until their expiration date; the new 18-month limit applies only at the next renewal.

It affects millions of immigrants with pending cases

The cut affects several of the largest categories of holders, which together involve a huge number of people with cases pending. They include: