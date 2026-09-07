The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of California confirmed that drivers in the cities of Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Sacramento could lose their license if they do not report a crash within 10 days after the incident.

The regulation applies throughout the state and requires submitting a specific form to the agency.

The obligation corresponds to the Traffic Accident Report (SR 1), a state procedure that the DMV reminds drivers about given the high concentration of drivers in the main urban areas of California. It applies regardless of who caused the crash.

How California’s traffic crash rule works

The SR 1 form must be submitted to the DMV at dmv.ca.gov/accidentreport . It is mandatory for every driver involved in a crash, regardless of whether they were responsible for the incident.

The law requires the report when the crash causes material damage greater than u$s 1,000, or when there are injured or deceased people, even with minor injuries. It also applies to collisions that occur on private property.

When is it mandatory to file the report?

Material damage greater than u$s 1,000

Injured people, even if the injuries are minor

Deceased people

Crashes that occur on private property

What happens if a driver does not report the crash on time?

Those who do not file the report within the deadline could have their driver’s license suspended until the procedure is regularized. Law enforcement does not file this report in the driver’s name, so responsibility falls directly on the person involved.

If the crash occurs without the corresponding insurance, the suspension can last up to four years. To get it back sooner, the driver must submit a Proof of Insurance (SR 22 or SR 1P) and keep it valid for three years.