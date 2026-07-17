The passport plays a fundamental role when traveling abroad due to its international validity, and that is why it must remain valid and in the condition required by the corresponding immigration authorities each time one is going to visit another country.

Countries such as the United States, France, and England require that, among other conditions, the passport have a minimum remaining period of validity in order to allow entry, and the number of requested months may vary depending on the nation.

How must the passport be presented?

To enter the United States, all travelers must present a valid passport with at least six months of validity remaining and in physical condition with no tears, stains, or unauthorized annotations. In addition, foreign travelers must also present return tickets, proof of accommodation, and a visa or electronic travel authorization from the Visa Waiver Program.

To enter France, immigration authorities will request a valid passport with at least three months of validity remaining, also in good physical condition with no damage whatsoever. Additionally, they may ask for a return ticket to the country of origin, proof of financial means, and proof of accommodation, as well as the corresponding visa or permit.

To enter England, f oreign nationals will have to present a valid passport whose validity lasts at least until the declared departure date at the time of entry. At the same time, it is also necessary to present a visa or travel authorization, depending on the country of origin.

How do you renew your passport?

In the United States, citizens can renew their passport online or by mail. If they do not meet the requirements for renewal, they must apply for a new one.

The DS-82 Form must be completed, the recent photograph that meets the standards set by the Department of State must be attached, the fee must be paid, and the status of the application must be checked until the new passport is received.

The documentation must be sent by mail or the procedure must be completed online.

France: step by step to renew the passport

To renew the passport in France, one must begin with the online pre-application through the France Trites (ANTS) platform. However, it must be completed in person obligatorily at an equipped municipality office or by consulting if the citizen resides abroad.

Once the session has been started or the account created on the online platform and the pre-application completed, the pre-application number or the QR code generated must be saved. Once this step is finished, an appointment must be requested at a municipality office, in order to later appear with the required documentation for fingerprinting and identity verification.

Once the procedure is completed, one must wait for the notification to pick up the new passport at the same place.

England: What is the procedure to renew the passport?

To renew the passport in the United Kingdom, it is recommended to follow the online procedure through the official British Government portal. Additionally, there is also the option of doing it by mail, although it is warned that it may take longer and cost more.

After accessing the website and completing the online application, a photograph must be uploaded that meets the requirements, and the fee must be paid by debit or credit card.